Iranian observers note 'specific order' at Belarus polling stations

An Iranian delegation in Belarus met with the head of the Central Election Commission, News.az reports citing IRNA .

An Iranian delegation in Belarus as international observers has reported that the voting process was orderly, with the people of the Eastern European nation choosing to shape their destiny through the ballot box.The delegation, led by Mohsen Eslami, the director general of the Elections Office at Iran's Interior Ministry, met with Igor Karpenko, the head of Belarus’s Central Election Commission, on Monday.During their meeting, Eslami said independent countries like Belarus are holding independent and transparent elections. He added that the people of Belarus have shown their eagerness to shape their future through voting.He said the Iranian delegation observed a “specific order” at the polling stations they visited.Karpenko, for his part, expressed his interest in increasing cooperation with Iran on holding elections. He also sought guidance that could help improve the electoral process in Belarus and thanked the Iranian delegation for their visit.Earlier Monday, the Central Election Commission announced that President Alexander Lukashenko won the election with nearly 87% of the votes.However, the election faced criticism from some Western countries.On January 22, the European Parliament urged the European Union not to recognize the elections in Belarus and called for stricter sanctions against the country, citing alleged human rights abuses by the authorities.

