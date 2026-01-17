Iranian, Pakistani FMs call for efforts to ensure regional peace, stability

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and his Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday urged regional countries to work together to maintain peace, stability, and security, Iran's Foreign Ministry said Saturday, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

In a phone call, the two officials discussed recent regional and international developments, as well as bilateral ties, and expressed a shared determination to strengthen cooperation across all areas.

Araghchi praised Pakistan's positions during Thursday's UN Security Council meeting on unrest in Iran, highlighting Islamabad's rejection of foreign interference in Tehran's internal affairs. He also called on regional countries to counter what he described as U.S. "meddlesome" actions.

According to the Iranian statement, the Pakistani foreign minister condemned foreign interference in Iran and expressed confidence that the Iranian government and people would safeguard national security and sovereignty through unity and solidarity.

Dar's official statement on X said the phone call focused on hopes for peace and stability, noting that both sides agreed to continue bilateral consultations on issues of mutual interest.

