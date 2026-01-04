Iranian parliament to review draft plan to counter infiltration by foreign spies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Members of Iran's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission will meet this week to review the latest regional and international developments with Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, according to Mehr News Agency, News.Az informs.

The agenda of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Islamic Consultative Assembly for this week includes:

A review of the latest news and developments, continued examination of the draft plan to counter infiltration by foreign intelligence services and governments into national institutions, the latest regional and international developments with the presence of the Foreign Minister and his deputies, and proposed recommendations for the 2026 national budget bill.

The Defense Committee will also focus on drafting and reviewing a plan to establish a political, economic, scientific, and military union among aligned countries.

Iran's parliamentary National Security and Foreign Policy Commission plays a central role in shaping the country's foreign and defense policy. Briefings with the Foreign Minister provide lawmakers with insight into Tehran's position on regional conflicts, international security issues, and economic diplomacy.

News.Az