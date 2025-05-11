Iranian President explains need for talks with US

President Masoud Pezeshkian delivers a speech during the official presidential endorsement ceremony by Iran's supreme leader [File: Handout by Khamenei.ir/via AFP]

Iran is holding indirect talks with the US to reaffirm its commitment to developing peaceful nuclear energy and will never give up its rights.

The President of the Islamic Republic, Masoud Pezeshkian, made this statement, citing the Iranian government’s Telegram channel, News.Az informs.

"We are negotiating to prove that we do not seek war. Iran has never sought and will never seek to possess nuclear weapons, but it will under no circumstances give up its rights to peaceful nuclear energy," the publication says.

News.Az