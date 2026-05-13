Over 500 candidates elected in UK local elections amid Gaza-related campaign focus

+ ↺ − 16 px

An analysis by the Henry Jackson Society has found that 574 candidates elected in recent UK local elections ran campaigns focused on Gaza-related or Muslim community issues, across 58 local councils.

The report states that these candidates were elected on platforms centered on what it describes as broader Muslim transnational concerns rather than strictly local issues. It adds that the figure exceeded earlier projections, which had estimated around 170 similar candidates across more than 30 councils, News.Az reports, citing The Jerusalem Post.

According to the analysis, more than one in ten successful candidates in English local council elections fell into this category. The report also breaks down party affiliation, stating that 351 were elected as Green Party candidates, 133 as Independents, 84 from Labour, and 6 from the Liberal Democrats, suggesting the trend spans multiple political parties.

The study further argues that electoral success among these candidates is linked to areas with higher voter turnout, younger populations and larger Muslim communities.

Several individual cases are highlighted in the report, including candidates who were elected despite facing criticism or legal scrutiny related to online statements or political activity. One Green Party candidate in Manchester was also noted as stating he had limited prior political interest outside of Gaza-related issues.

The report suggests that these campaigns reflect a broader pattern of political mobilisation around international issues within local elections. It also notes concerns raised by researchers about the impact of such trends on local democratic accountability.

UK government officials have stated that local councils do not have authority over foreign policy decisions. A ministerial letter reiterated that matters such as boycotts, divestment and sanctions fall under central government responsibility rather than local authorities.

The report also references organisations linked to voter mobilisation efforts, stating that some groups involved in related campaigns have been subject to scrutiny or controversy over alleged extremist links, which they have denied or disputed.

The findings have prompted debate among political figures and analysts over the influence of international issues on domestic local elections and their role in shaping voter behaviour.

News.Az