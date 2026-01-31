Iran’s army chief: forces on alert, nuclear tech won’t be eliminated

Iranian army chief Amir Hatami has warned the U.S. and Israel against any attack, stating that Iran’s forces are on high alert following Washington’s significant military build-up in the Gulf.

"If the enemy makes a mistake, without a doubt it will endanger its own security, the security of the region, and the security of the Zionist regime," says Hatami, according to the official IRNA news agency, noting that Iran's armed forces were "at full defensive and military readiness."