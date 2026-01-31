Yandex metrika counter

Iran’s army chief: forces on alert, nuclear tech won’t be eliminated

Masoud Nazari Mehrabi/Iranian Army via AP

Iranian army chief Amir Hatami has warned the U.S. and Israel against any attack, stating that Iran’s forces are on high alert following Washington’s significant military build-up in the Gulf.

“If the enemy makes a mistake, without a doubt it will endanger its own security, the security of the region, and the security of the Zionist regime,” says Hatami, according to the official IRNA news agency, noting that Iran’s armed forces were “at full defensive and military readiness,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Hatami also says that Iran’s nuclear program could not be destroyed, even by force.

“The nuclear science and technology of the Islamic Republic of Iran cannot be eliminated, even if scientists and sons of this nation are martyred,” Hatami says, according to the official IRNA news agency.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

