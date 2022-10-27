Iran's Khamenei vows revenge after deadly attack on Shi'ite pilgrims

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's Supreme Leader vowed on Thursday to retaliate against those threatening the country's security after the massacre of Shi'ite pilgrims, an assault claimed by Islamic State which threatens to inflame tensions amid widespread anti-government protests, News.az reports citing Reuters.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the assailants "will surely be punished" and called on Iranians to unite. "We all have a duty to deal with the enemy and its traitorous or ignorant agents," he said in a statement read on state television a day after the attack killed 15 people.

News.Az