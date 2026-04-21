Azerbaijani wrestler wins bronze at European Championships

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Greco-Roman wrestler, Rashad Mammadov, claimed a bronze medal at the European Championships in Tirana, Albania.

Competing in the 55 kg category, he defeated Omer Halis Recep 8-0 in the third-place bout to claim a spot on the podium, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Islam Abbasov (87 kg) and Beka Kandelaki (130 kg) are also set to compete for bronze medals later in the day.

News.Az