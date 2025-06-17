Iran’s military chief urges residents of Haifa and Tel Aviv to evacuate ahead of ‘punitive operation’

Iran’s military chief urges residents of Haifa and Tel Aviv to evacuate ahead of ‘punitive operation’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The chief of staff of Iran’s Armed Forces has urged residents of Haifa and Tel Aviv in Israel to evacuate in anticipation of a “punitive operation” set to take place soon.

“The operations carried out so far have been a warning for deterrence and a punitive operation will be carried out soon,” Abdolrahim Mousavi said in a video posted by Iranian state media.

“The martyrdom of commanders, compatriots and scientists will definitely make the armed forces more determined to carry out the punitive order,” he added, in apparent reference to the scientists and military leaders targeted when Israel launched its attack on Iran last week.

These are some of the leaders who have been killed:

News.Az