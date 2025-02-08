Iran’s Navy Chief in Pakistan for Maritime Drills

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani has traveled to Pakistan’s Karachi to take part in the ninth edition of the multinational maritime exercises AMAN-25, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Speaking to reporters, the senior commander said Iran’s participation in the exercise at the highest level indicates the significance of close relations with Pakistan.

He also expressed hope that Iran and Pakistan would manage to hold bilateral naval war games in future.

A combat ship, part of a delegation from the Iranian Navy, has attended the drills in Pakistan.

Pakistan had officially invited Iran to take part in the exercises during a recent visit by Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri to Islamabad.

The drill has brought together ships, aircraft, special operations forces, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) marine teams, and observers from over 60 countries.

News.Az