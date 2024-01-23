Yandex metrika counter

Iran's president to visit Türkiye tomorrow

Iran's president to visit Türkiye tomorrow

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit Ankara on Wednesday for the eighth meeting of the Iran-Türkiye Supreme Council of Economic Cooperation, News.az reports citing ISNA.

Raisi, accompanied by a high-ranking political and economic delegation, will be visiting Ankara at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

Both leaders are scheduled to hold a joint press conference.


