Iran’s professors declare the Islamic Republic illegitimate and demand power for the people - PHOTO

Hundreds of Iranian university professors and technology experts have reportedly signed a public statement declaring the Constitution of the Islamic Republic illegitimate and calling for the immediate transfer of power to the Iranian people, according to a statement circulating on social media.

The document, which has been widely shared online, states that the current constitutional system has lost its legitimacy because it no longer reflects the will of the majority of Iranian citizens. According to the authors of the statement, the constitution of any country should represent a social contract between the people and the state, but the existing system in Iran has fundamentally diverged from that principle, News.Az reports.

The signatories argue that over the past three decades, the authorities’ response to public demands for constitutional reform or a national referendum has been consistent suppression. According to the text of the statement, civil initiatives calling for political reforms have repeatedly been met with repression, violence, and restrictions.

The group of professors and technology professionals therefore concludes that the constitutional structure of the Islamic Republic can no longer be considered legitimate.

The statement outlines several key points.

First, the signatories declare that the Constitution of the Islamic Republic, as well as any institutions, councils, or individuals whose authority derives from it, should be regarded as invalid and illegitimate.

Second, the group expresses support for a democratic transition plan proposed by Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi. The authors describe this plan as a potential roadmap for transitioning Iran away from the current political system. At the same time, they stress that the future political structure and leadership of the country must ultimately be determined by the Iranian people through democratic elections.

Third, the signatories call on the remaining leadership of the Islamic Republic to immediately relinquish power to what they describe as its rightful owners, the people of Iran, in order to prevent further violence and instability.

The authors of the statement emphasize that responsibility for any future bloodshed or damage to the country would rest on those who insist on maintaining the current political system against the will of the majority.

Finally, the group declares its readiness to contribute to the reconstruction and development of Iran following a political transition, stressing their commitment to the country’s prosperity, progress, and national unity.

The statement concludes with the phrase “Long Live Iran.”

According to reports circulating online, the number of signatures under the declaration continues to grow as more academics and technology professionals join the initiative.

The appearance of such a statement from members of Iran’s academic and technological community has attracted attention on social media and among political observers, given the sensitivity of open criticism of the constitutional system in the country.

