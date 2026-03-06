IDF strikes IRGC and Hezbollah sites in Beirut during air raids - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The IDF stated that during a series of airstrikes in Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday afternoon, it targeted a command headquarters of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and several Hezbollah sites.

The military states that the facility functioned as a headquarters for the IRGC’s air force operations, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The IDF also says the strikes hit three additional Hezbollah headquarters connected to the terrorist organization’s naval force, its executive council, and its financial division.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said Israel intends to continue targeting Hezbollah and will not abandon efforts to disarm the terrorist group.

“We are crushing the Iranian terror regime and will seize every opportunity to deepen our achievements. Hezbollah chose to join the campaign alongside Iran and is paying the price. We will seize every opportunity to strike Hezbollah, deepen the achievement, and remove the threat. We will not give up on disarming Hezbollah,” Zamir says to mayors and leaders of local councils on the northern border.

Addressing the officials, Zamir emphasized that the current moment presents a major strategic opening and warned that Israel is preparing for an extended campaign aimed at improving the security situation.

“This is a great opportunity. Significant work is being done here, and we are preparing for a prolonged campaign. We will do everything to seize the opportunity and bring about a change in the security situation,” he tells the local officials.

