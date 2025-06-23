Iran’s Security Council says strike not aimed at ‘brotherly’ Qatar

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iranian Supreme National Security Council stated that the missile strike targeting Al Udeid Air Base was deliberately carried out away from residential areas in Qatar.

“This action does not pose any threat to the friendly and brotherly country, Qatar, and its noble people, and the Islamic Republic of Iran remains committed to maintaining and continuing warm and historic relations with Qatar,” the council said in a statement, News.Az reports citing Al Jazeera.

Qatar condemned the attack as a blatant violation of its sovereignty.

