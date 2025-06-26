Iran’s Supreme leader warns of more strikes on U.S. bases: “We have slapped America in the face”

On Monday, Tehran launched 19 ballistic missiles at Al Udeid Air Base, a U.S. airbase in Qatar, in response to an American attack on three nuclear program sites inside Iran. All but one of the missiles were intercepted by air defenses, and no American or Qatari personnel were reported injured in the attack.

“Such an action can be repeated in the future too. Should any aggression occur, the enemy will definitely pay a heavy price,” the Ayatollah warned, adding that Iran has “access to key U.S. centers in the region.”