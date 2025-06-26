Yandex metrika counter

Iran’s Supreme leader warns of more strikes on U.S. bases: “We have slapped America in the face”

Iran’s Supreme leader warns of more strikes on U.S. bases: “We have slapped America in the face”
Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said the Iranian people would never surrender, as he addressed the nation in a state television broadcast on June 18, 2025 in Tehran, Iran.Office of the Supreme Leader of Iran—Getty Images

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that Iran will retaliate against any additional U.S. strikes by hitting American military bases across the Middle East, while proclaiming what he called a "complete victory" over Israel, News.Az informs via Time.

“The Islamic Republic slapped America in the face. It attacked one of the important American bases in the region,” Khamenei said during his first televised remarks since a ceasefire was reached to end the 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel.


