Iran’s Supreme leader warns of more strikes on U.S. bases: “We have slapped America in the face”

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that Iran will retaliate against any additional U.S. strikes by hitting American military bases across the Middle East, while proclaiming what he called a "complete victory" over Israel, News.Az informs via Time.
“The Islamic Republic slapped America in the face. It attacked one of the important American bases in the region,” Khamenei said during his first televised remarks since a ceasefire was reached to end the 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel.
On Monday, Tehran launched 19 ballistic missiles at Al Udeid Air Base, a U.S. airbase in Qatar, in response to an American attack on three nuclear program sites inside Iran. All but one of the missiles were intercepted by air defenses, and no American or Qatari personnel were reported injured in the attack.
“Such an action can be repeated in the future too. Should any aggression occur, the enemy will definitely pay a heavy price,” the Ayatollah warned, adding that Iran has “access to key U.S. centers in the region.”