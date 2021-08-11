Iran's top leader urges "decisive" measures to control COVID-19 spread

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday urged for "decisive" measures to deal with the recent surges in the cases and deaths of COVID-19 in the country, according to the leader's official website.

"The loss of more than 500 lives in one day and the grief of their families, as well as the infection of tens of thousands of people with their diseases and their medical problems, are really very painful ... so we have duties to deal with it," said Khamenei in his televised message, Xinhua reports.

He lauded the Iranian president's one-week deadline to making decisions about the issue of coronavirus resurgence, saying that "necessary action should be decided and acted upon decisively."

Khamenei also stressed the need to expand diagnostic tests and asked the government and insurance companies to make diagnostic tests available to all people free of charge.

Moreover, vaccines, whether imported or domestically produced, should be provided earnestly and made available to all people, he stressed.

The armed forces also should do their best to help the people in dealing with the disease control, he said, advising people "to follow the (health) directives completely so that their own lives and the health of others are not endangered."

On Wednesday, Iran registered 42,541 COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 4,281,217.

