Iraq fails to secure US approval to import Turkmen gas through Iran

Hussain Saad, a 43-year-old owner of a butcher shop in the Kasra neighbourhood of Baghdad, is struggling to protect his livelihood and keep his meat from spoiling in the scorching heat.

"This isn't just my suffering — it's the suffering of the entire Iraqi people," he said.

A deal first proposed in 2023 would have seen Turkmenistan export gas to Iraq through Iran, which lies between the two countries. Under the swap deal, Iran would receive the gas and supply it to Iraq, but this risked violating U.S. sanctions on Tehran - requiring Washington's approval.

That approval never came. U.S. President Trump's administration has doubled down on a "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran.

Reuters spoke to four Iraqi officials and reviewed seven official documents to reveal how Baghdad had sought Washington's approval for months to let it import roughly 5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of Turkmen gas via Iran.