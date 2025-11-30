Iraq Kurdistan gas field eyes restart after drone attack

The Khor Mor gas field after a rocket attack near Chamchamal, in Sulaymaniyah province, Iraq, November 27, 2025. (photo credit: REUTERS/Ako Rasheed/File Photo)

Iraq’s Khor Mor gas field — a key source of electricity for Kurdistan — is preparing to resume operations just days after a drone attack forced a shutdown and drew widespread condemnation.

The Khor Mor gas field is set to resume operations just days after a drone strike damaged the vital energy site, News.Az reports, citing the Jerusalem Post.

The facility is a crucial pillar of the electricity network in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, and the attack has been condemned by regional leaders, the US, the UN, and others.

The gas field has been targeted at least a dozen times in the past, usually by kamikaze drones. Iranian-backed militias are alleged to be behind the attacks.

According to Arab News, “Iraq’s Kurdistan region has agreed with the company operating the Khor Mor gas field to restart production within hours to restore electricity, Iraqi Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Saturday, days after the field was hit in an attack.” However, the Kurdish media outlet Rudaw noted that” shipments of remaining liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) stored inside the Khor Mor gas field began moving to cities across the Kurdistan Region on Saturday, as maintenance teams continue repairs following a drone attack that halted production three days earlier.” The report said that the LPG tanks were being emptied, but that the plant had “not yet resumed operations. Eight tankers departed the facility on Saturday carrying full loads of LPG to various destinations across the Kurdistan Region, Rudaw’s Arkan Ali reported from the site.”

