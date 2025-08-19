Iraq says Lebanon tip-off helped destroy amphetamine factory

+ ↺ − 16 px

Western governments estimate that Captagon, a powerful amphetamine, has generated billions of euros in revenue for former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, along with his associates and allies.

One of the largest factories in Lebanon making the highly addictive amphetamine Captogan has been discovered and destroyed as part of rare security cooperation between intelligence agencies in Iraq and Lebanon, Iraq’s Interior Ministry said on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Euronews.

The announcement came a month after the Lebanese army issued a statement about the discovery of a drug factory in Yammoune village in the eastern Bekaa Valley with large amounts of drugs inside.

Iraq's Interior Ministry said the Lebanese operation in mid-July came after Iraqi authorities gave Beirut information about the factory.

A senior Lebanese security official on Tuesday said it was not clear why Iraqi authorities made the announcement on Monday, adding that Lebanon’s security agencies are always in contact with Arab and international security agencies.

Regional states are intensifying efforts to fight the drug trade.

The vast majority of the world’s Captagon is produced in neighbouring Syria, with some production in Lebanon.

The former government in Damascus denied those accusations.

