Iraqi car bomb attack kills at least 21 people

A suicide bomber has killed at least 21 people and wounded 40 more in the northern Iraqi town of Tuz Khurmatu, the interior ministry has said, The Independent reported.

A truck laden with explosives was detonated in a crowded marketplace Nov. 21. Most of the casualties are civilians and the death toll is expected to rise, police sources told Reuters news agency.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attack, but suicide bombings in the area are usually the calling card of Isis militants.

The group has vowed to wage an insurgency in both Iraq and Syria as it has steadily lost most of its territory across the two countries over the last year.

Tuz Khurmatu, south of Kirkuk city, is home to a diverse Arab, Kurdish and Turkmen population. Initial reports suggest it was mainly Turkmen who were affected by the blast.

News.Az

