Iraqi paramilitary leader, top Iranian commander killed in attack near Baghdad airport

Iran's top leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed "severe revenge" after the United States killed Major General Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Islamic republic's Quds Force, in an air strike in Baghdad on Friday, the Iranian state TV reported.

An attack near Baghdad International Airport on Friday has killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhamdis, the deputy top leader of Iraq's paramilitary Hashd Shaabi forces.

A security source and lawmaker anonymously told Xinhua that "eight people, including Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, were killed in the attack on a military base near Baghdad International Airport."

