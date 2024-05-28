Ireland, Norway, Spain formally recognize Palestine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ireland, Norway and Spain on Tuesday formally recognized Palestine as a state, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin said on X: "Today's Government decision authorizes the establishment of full diplomatic relations with the State of Palestine.”"Recognition of Palestine is not the end of a process; it is the beginning," Martin emphasized, highlighting “our long-standing development cooperation programme.Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also announced the development, saying: “This is a historic decision that has a single goal — to contribute to achieving peace between Israelis and Palestinians.”"We recognized Palestine because it's the time to do so. We can't wait any longer," said Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, commenting on the government's decision.When asked how he would respond to Israel's recent diplomatic attacks against Spain, Albares told journalists on Tuesday that Spain will deliver a "coordinated, serene and firm response," alongside Norway and Ireland.On Tuesday, Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz compared Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz to the leaders of Hamas and Iran, posting on X that she is calling for the "elimination of Israel," even though she has insisted that she believes in a two-state solution.Norway’s recognition was announced by Foreign Minister Espen Eide in a statement.“Today, when Norway officially recognizes Palestine as a state, is a milestone in the relationship between Norway and Palestine,” he said.

