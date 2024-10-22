Ireland considers reviving bill to ban trade with Israeli settlements

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ireland's government is looking to introduce a bill that would restrict trade with Israeli settlements in the West Bank, following a UN court decision that allows Dublin to make independent trade decisions outside of the European Union, News.Az reports citing The Times of Israel.

Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)DUBLIN, Ireland — Ireland's government is seeking to introduce a bill restricting trade with Israeli settlements in the West Bank after it said a UN court decision freed Dublin to make trade decisions independently of the European Union.The "Occupied Territories Bill" was first tabled in 2018 by an independent lawmaker and despite receiving broad support in Ireland's parliament, the government said it could not bring it forward because the European Union, not member nations, is responsible for the bloc's trade policy.However, Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin said on Tuesday that an advisory opinion by the United Nations' highest court in July — asserting that Israel's presence in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza (despite the military's withdrawal from the Strip in 2005) is illegal — had changed the context of how the government might move forward on the issue."Trade is an exclusive EU competence and so the government's focus has been on achieving action at the EU level," Martin said in a statement."The Attorney General has clarified that if this is not possible, there are grounds in EU law allowing states to take action at a national level. It is in that context that the government will now look again at the Occupied Territories Bill."He said the bill will be reviewed and amendments prepared in order to bring it into line with EU law and Ireland's constitution, adding that a range of complex policy and legal issues remained to be resolved.Irish Foreign Minister Michael Martin speaks to the media at EU headquarters in Brussels, on February 19, 2024. (Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP)Most Western powers consider Israeli settlements in the West Bank illegal and in violation of international law. Some 500,000 Israelis reside in settlements in the West Bank, where 2.9 million Palestinians live.Ireland is due to hold an election within weeks. The coalition Martin is a member of is favored to win, although all major opposition parties have long favored introducing a ban on trade with settlements.Among European Union nations, Ireland has been one of the most outspoken critics of Israel's conduct in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, launched in response to the Hamas-led assault in southern Israel on October 7, in which thousands of Gazans killed over 1,200 people and took 251 hostages.In May, Ireland officially recognized a Palestinian state and said it would establish diplomatic relations with Ramallah, angering Israel.

