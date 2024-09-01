News.az
News
Israeli
Tag:
Israeli
President Aliyev meets Israeli foreign minister to discuss ties
26 Jan 2026-14:22
Biden admin knew of alleged illegality of Israeli operations in Gaza but kept support unchanged: report
09 Nov 2025-22:11
Pope hails “notable advancements” in efforts for Gaza peace
05 Oct 2025-19:18
Israeli military targets Yemen’s Sanaa after Houthi attacks
-VIDEO
24 Aug 2025-21:08
Israeli Air Force intercepts rocket fired from Gaza
18 Aug 2025-01:38
Hamas returns bodies of four Israeli captives from Gaza
20 Feb 2025-18:44
UN Sounds Alarm Over Worsening Humanitarian Crisis in Northern Gaza
27 Oct 2024-18:15
Ireland considers reviving bill to ban trade with Israeli settlements
22 Oct 2024-22:56
Israeli airstrikes on Gaza: 87 dead or missing
21 Oct 2024-00:18
Drone strike on Israeli army base leaves four soldiers dead and over 60 injured
14 Oct 2024-09:22
