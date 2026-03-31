IRGC claims strikes on US, Israeli targets across Gulf region - VIDEO

The IRGC Public Relations Department said naval forces launched a “heavy” offensive against enemy positions, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

According to the statement, a container ship described as Israeli-owned, named Express Halfong, was struck by ballistic missiles in the Persian Gulf.

In a second operation, the IRGC said a location used as a hideout by US Marines along the coast of the United Arab Emirates was targeted and destroyed by explosive drones. It claimed the personnel had been sheltering outside military bases due to concerns over Iranian missile strikes.

🔴 Iranian armed forces conduct the 88th wave of the "Operation True Promise 4" targeting US and Israeli positions:



🔺 In this attack, a container ship belonging to the Zionist regime was hit by ballistic missiles fired by the IRGC Navy in the mid-waters of the Persian Gulf. pic.twitter.com/qs4JK91RdP — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) March 31, 2026

The IRGC Navy also said it destroyed a US Fifth Fleet counter-drone system deployed outside a base near Manama airport in Bahrain. It further claimed that two early warning radars at the Jaber Al-Ahmad US base in Kuwait were hit by drones.

The statement also reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz is under the “full and firm control” of IRGC forces, warning that “the smallest movement by enemies will be met with missile and drone strikes.”

The 88th wave of Operation True Promise 4 is the latest in a series of near-daily Iranian strikes since the United States and Israel launched what Tehran describes as an “unprovoked war of aggression” against Iran on February 28, Press TV said.