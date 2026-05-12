Britain joins Strait of Hormuz mission with drones, jets, warship

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday, Britain announced it will provide autonomous mine-hunting equipment, Typhoon fighter jets, and the warship HMS Dragon to a multinational mission to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Defence ​minister John Healey announced the commitment during a ​virtual summit with more than 40 of his counterparts ⁠from other nations involved in the mission, which ​he said would become operational when conditions allowed, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

"With our allies, ​this multinational mission will be defensive, independent, and credible," he said in a statement.

The Iran war has sharply curtailed traffic through the ​Strait of Hormuz, disrupting oil exports and sending energy ​prices higher. About a fifth of the world's oil passes through ‌the ⁠strait.

Britain's contribution will be backed by 115 million pounds ($155.53 million) of new funding for mine-hunting drones and counter-drone systems, as London seeks to reassure commercial shipping of its ​commitment to freedom ​of navigation ⁠amid heightened regional tensions.

The package will include autonomous systems to detect and clear naval ​mines, high‑speed drone boats, Typhoon jets for ​air patrols ⁠and HMS Dragon, an air defence destroyer that is already on its way to the Middle East.

Britain already has more ⁠than ​1,000 personnel deployed in the region ​as part of existing defensive operations, including counter-drone teams and fast jet ​squadrons.

News.Az