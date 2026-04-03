IRGC claims strikes on US, Israeli targets in Wave 92 operation - VIDEO

In a statement released on Friday, the IRGC said its Navy and Aerospace Force launched coordinated attacks from early morning, targeting what it described as US assets in the region and Israeli targets using ballistic missiles and suicide drones, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

The statement said that, in the initial phase of the operation, a gathering site for US amphibious landing craft utility (LCU) vessels at the port of Shuwaikh was struck with ballistic missiles.

It also claimed that an AR-327 long-range three-dimensional early warning radar system at the Jabal Al Dukhan site in Bahrain was destroyed in a drone strike.

🔴 IRGC statement on 92nd wave of Operation True Promise 4:



🔺 Navy and Aerospace forces carried out rapid combined strikes with ballistic missiles and attack drones on US radar systems and naval assets across the region and in occupied Palestine. pic.twitter.com/TVAD306mch — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) April 3, 2026

The IRGC said its Aerospace Force also launched two ballistic missiles at the Ramat David airbase in southeast Haifa, which hosts Israeli F-16 fighter squadrons.

In a separate phase of the operation, more than 50 targets in central Tel Aviv and other parts of Israel were hit by Khorramshahr-4 multi-warhead missiles, the statement said.

The IRGC claimed the strikes had inflicted “heavy losses” on US and Israeli forces and demonstrated what it described as the “futility” of their military posture, adding that operations under this wave were continuing.