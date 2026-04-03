IRGC claims strikes on US-linked targets, Abraham Lincoln strike group

In a statement, the IRGC said its navy hit a “secret gathering location” of US flight engineers and fighter pilots in the southern Persian Gulf as part of Wave 91 of Operation True Promise 4, carrying out what it described as heavy strikes on military and infrastructure targets linked to US and Israeli forces using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones, News.Az reports, citing Tasnim News Agency.

The IRGC claimed the Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group in the northern Indian Ocean was also targeted with four Qadr-380 cruise missiles.

It further said a separate strike hit a site outside a military base in the United Arab Emirates where US flight engineers and fighter pilots were gathered, adding that field reports and ambulance movements indicated casualties and injuries.

The IRGC also said another strike targeted a US MQ-1 drone unit at the Al Dhafra base south of Abu Dhabi.

The force said maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz is being monitored by IRGC Navy systems, warning that any hostile movement would be met with a “decisive response”.

It added that what it described as insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz is the result of “criminal and terrorist aggression by the United States”.