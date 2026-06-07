Israel warns Iran made ‘grave mistake’ with attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

The spokesperson for the Israeli army says Iran made a “grave mistake” in attacking the country, News.Az reports, citing IDF.

Addressing the press, Effie Defrin said the Israeli army’s Chief of Staff is assessing the strikes and “approving plans for the future”.

“The IDF [Israeli army] will continue to operate throughout Lebanon. We are prepared for the possibility of additional firing.”

News.Az