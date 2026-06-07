Iran closes western airspace indefinitely

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Iran has closed the airspace over the western part of the country for an indefinite period due to regional security concerns, Majdid Akhvan, spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI), announced, News.Az reports.

The aviation authority confirmed the implementation of strict flight restrictions, which directly affect both international and domestic transit routes passing through the country’s western border regions.

“Based on the results of the security situation assessment and following the publication of the NOTAM notice, the western sector of the country's airspace has been closed indefinitely,” Akhvan said.

The decision comes amid heightened regional tensions and is expected to impact air traffic operating through one of the country’s key transit corridors.

News.Az