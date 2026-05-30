Georgia detains NGO head on espionage charges

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Georgia's State Security Service (SSG) has announced the arrest of a Georgian citizen on espionage charges, alleging that he worked simultaneously for the intelligence services of two foreign states and passed on intelligence-related information over several years.

The arrest was announced on Friday by Deputy Head of the SSG Lasha Magradze during a briefing. According to Magradze, the suspect is the founder and head of a non-governmental organisation, News.Az reports, citing News Georgia.

Investigators allege that the man acted in the interests of foreign states in exchange for financial compensation, maintained covert contacts with representatives of foreign intelligence services both inside and outside Georgia, and established information platforms and organised various events financed through foreign intelligence channels.

"Notably, the accused simultaneously cooperated with the intelligence services of two foreign states and carried out parallel espionage activities," Magradze said.

The authorities have not disclosed the identity of the suspect or the names of the countries for which he allegedly worked.

The investigation is being conducted under Article 314 of Georgia's Criminal Code, which covers espionage and carries a prison sentence of between eight and 12 years.

According to News Georgia, reports of alleged espionage cases have been relatively rare in Georgia during nearly 14 years of rule by the Georgian Dream party, with few high-profile public spy scandals emerging during that period. However, the situation has changed in 2026, with the SSG reporting several arrests of individuals suspected of working for foreign states.

In late April, authorities arrested 27-year-old Tamaz Goloev (Goloti), a resident of the Russian-occupied Akhalgori district, on espionage charges. Investigators allege that he collected information on Georgia's security agencies and strategic facilities on behalf of Russia.

In early May, security services also detained Giorgi Udzilauri, the former head of the press service of Cartu Holding, founded by Georgian Dream founder and billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili. Authorities claim he conducted espionage activities on behalf of a "European state".

News.Az