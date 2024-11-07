Is Cabin Alone movie starring Macaulay Culkin really coming to Disney+ this Christmas?

Is Cabin Alone movie starring Macaulay Culkin really coming to Disney+ this Christmas?

+ ↺ − 16 px

Buzz has been swirling about a possible Cabin Alone movie featuring Macaulay Culkin returning as Kevin McCallister, with Catherine O’Hara reprising her role as his mom.

Is the Cabin Alone Disney+ movie real and releasing on Christmas 2024?

Will Macaulay Culkin and Catherine O’Hara return for a Cabin Alone Disney+ movie?

The excitement was sparked by a viral social media poster showing the duo defending a cabin from familiar villains, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. With fans eager for a Home Alone reunion, many are wondering if Disney+ could bring this concept to life in time for Christmas 2024.No official announcements or trailers have come from Disney+ about the supposed Cabin Alone movie. The viral poster, uploaded by a Facebook page named YODA BBY ABY, appears to be fan-made, sparking speculation rather than solidifying plans.As per the description of the post, Kevin and his mom arrive at a cabin and fend off old foes Marv and Harry. However, this storyline seems fan-made and is not officially tied to Disney. Despite Home Alone’s 2021 reboot (Home Sweet Home Alone) and Culkin’s appearance in a Google ad revisiting his character, no further projects featuring him have been announced by Disney.Although fans would love to see Macaulay Culkin and Catherine O’Hara return in a Cabin Alone movie, no plans exist to reunite the original Home Alone stars for a Disney+ project.Culkin, however, is set to host a tour dedicated to the iconic film. His involvement in any sequel would likely draw major attention. While unconfirmed, such fan interest, along with Disney’s occasional engagement with nostalgic projects, may inspire future developments.In conclusion, the aforementioned Cabin Alone poster remains a mere fan-made creation. However, the popularity of the idea signals that fans still love Culkin’s Kevin McCallister, and Disney might one day consider reuniting the original cast.

News.Az