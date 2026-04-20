Israel accused of destroying 39 villages in Lebanon

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Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon have caused significant destruction in dozens of villages following a recent ceasefire, according to a senior political figure allied with Hezbollah.

Ali Hassan Khalil, a close aide to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, said that 39 villages have been affected by varying levels of damage, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Khalil claimed that powerful explosions carried out by Israeli forces destroyed civilian homes across southern areas, describing the situation as a “clear war crime.”

The remarks reflect growing concern among Lebanese officials about the humanitarian impact of continued military activity in the region.

The Israel Defense Forces has stated that its operations are focused on targeting Hezbollah infrastructure, which it says poses ongoing security threats.

Israel has not publicly confirmed the extent of damage to civilian areas but maintains that its actions are aimed at weakening militant capabilities.

The developments come shortly after a ceasefire intended to reduce cross-border hostilities. However, the latest claims suggest the situation remains volatile, with both sides presenting sharply different accounts of events.

Analysts warn that continued escalation could undermine efforts to stabilize the region, as international attention remains focused on preventing a broader conflict.

News.Az