Israel approves 22 new settlements in occupied West Bank

Israel has announced plans to establish 22 new settlements in the occupied West Bank, which includes the formal recognition of several previously unauthorized outposts built without official government approval.

The Israeli anti-settlement organisation Peace Now reports that the plan involves legalising 12 existing outposts, constructing nine new settlements, and designating a neighbourhood within an existing settlement as an independent settlement, News.Az reports citing Euronews.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said the new settlement initiative "reinforces our sovereignty over Judea and Samaria," using Israel's biblical reference for the West Bank.

He described the decision as a strategic measure to "solidify our historical rights" and as a "firm response to Palestinian terrorism."

Gallant further claimed that settlement expansion helps block the formation of a Palestinian state, which he said would pose a security threat to Israel.

Peace Now criticised the move as the most sweeping since the 1993 Oslo Accords, which had laid the groundwork for a now-stalled peace process. The group warned that the decision would reshape the landscape of the West Bank and deepen the Israeli occupation.

