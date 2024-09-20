Israel carries out targeted strike on Beirut - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli military announced that it carried out a targeted strike on Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, on Friday.

In a brief statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the operation, News.Az reports."The IDF conducted a targeted strike on Beirut. At this moment, there are no changes in the Home Front Command defensive guidelines," said the statement.No further details have been provided regarding the specific target or the outcomes of the strike.

News.Az