Israel closes airspace above Ramon Airport after drone strike from Yemen

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel has closed its airspace above the southern Ramon airport after a drone launched from Yemen landed in the area, News.Az reports citing the The National.

The Israeli military said several drones were fired towards its territory from Yemen. It said some were intercepted, but one drone "fell in the Ramon Airport area".

The Israeli airports authority confirmed the closure of Ramon Airport's airspace. The airport near the southern port city of Eilat is a busy hub for air traffic from Israel.

"No sirens were sounded, the incident is under review," the army said. It said sirens had sounded after two earlier drones crossed into Israeli territory.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis have been launching missiles and drones towards Israel in solidarity with Palestinians during the Gaza war.

News.Az