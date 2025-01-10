Israel conducts air raids on power station and ports in Yemen

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least one person has been killed and several others were wounded after Israeli warplanes carried out air strikes across Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, News.az reports citing Al Jazeera .

The Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV broadcaster reported on Friday that air strikes hit the western ports of Ras Isa and Hodeidah, the Hezyaz Central Power Station near Sanaa, and the Harf Sufyan district of Amran province.An employee at the Ras Isa port was killed and six others were injured, the outlet said.A worker at the Hezyay power plant was among three people wounded and a number of homes were damaged in 13 strikes targeting the plant, Al Masirah reported.The Israeli army issued a statement acknowledging its strikes, claiming that the power plant served “as a central source of energy for the Houthi terrorist regime in its military activities”.“The State of Israel has the right and obligation to defend itself,” the statement added, alluding to Houthi drone and missile attacks launched towards Israel and attacks on ships in the Red Sea deemed to be affiliated with the nation.

