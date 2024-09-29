Israel conducts airstrikes on multiple Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Israel conducts airstrikes on multiple Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) has conducted strikes against numerous Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in early Sunday.

"The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continues to strike Hezbollah terrorist targets in Lebanon. Over the past few hours, the IAF targeted dozens of Hezbollah positions, including launchers aimed at Israeli territory, weapons storage facilities, and other Hezbollah infrastructure," the IDF said in a statement News.Az reports.The IDF noted that hundreds of Hezbollah targets have been hit over the past day as part of the ongoing military operations.

News.Az