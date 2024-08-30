Israel considers building border fence with Jordan to block Iranian arms smuggling

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has called for the immediate construction of a security fence along the country’s border with Jordan to prevent the smuggling of Iranian weapons into the West Bank.

“It is essential to swiftly build a security barrier along the Israel-Jordan border to stop the smuggling of advanced Iranian weapons into the West Bank,” Katz stated, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.He also urged the United States and Western nations to support Jordan in its efforts to combat "Iranian subversion" and advocated for swift and decisive action, alongside stricter sanctions against the Iranian regime.Katz further claimed that "Iran is working to establish an eastern terror front against Israel" through the smuggling of weapons, funding, and control over terrorist organizations.

