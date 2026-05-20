Merkel warns Europe faces new security reality

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Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned on Tuesday that Europe could no longer rely on old security certainties as the continent faces growing geopolitical challenges following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Merkel made the remarks after receiving the European Order of Merit, where she said peace and security in Europe could no longer be taken for granted amid changing global conditions and shifting alliances, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

The former German leader said developments since the war in Ukraine had exposed the fragility of Europe’s security environment and highlighted the need for the continent to adapt to a new reality.

Merkel also pointed to changes in US security policy, saying they demonstrated that long-standing assumptions and guarantees were fading.

Her comments come as European leaders continue debating defence spending, military cooperation and the

News.Az