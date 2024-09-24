Israel declares nationwide state of emergency

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli government has approved Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's proposal to declare a nationwide special state of emergency for the home front, effective until September 30.

This urgent decision, made via a phone vote, comes in response to an attempted assassination of senior Hezbollah leader Ali Karaki in Beirut's Dahieh district, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media. While the declaration does not directly affect civilians, it allows the IDF and state agencies to implement necessary changes quickly if the situation escalates.Lebanese health authorities said at least 274 people, including 21 children, had been killed and 1,024 others injured in Israeli attacks since Monday morning, with thousands of civilians forced to flee their homes. The international community has warned against the strikes, as they raise the spectre of spreading the Gaza conflict regionally.Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, which has killed over 41,400 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas last 7 October.

News.Az