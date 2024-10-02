Israel declares UN secretary-general persona non grata

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has decided to declare UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres persona non grata and ban from the country, slamming Guterres' statement following Iran's ballistic missile attack on Israel, News.Az reports Hareetz .

"Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran's heinous attack on Israel does not deserve to step foot on Israeli soil," Katz said. "This is an anti-Israel Secretary-General who lends support to terrorists, rapists, and murderers."Guterres wrote on X following the Iranian attack: "I condemn the broadening of the Middle East conflict with escalation after escalation. This must stop. We absolutely need a ceasefire."

News.Az