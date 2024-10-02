Israel declares UN secretary-general persona non grata
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has decided to declare UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres persona non grata and ban from the country, slamming Guterres' statement following Iran's ballistic missile attack on Israel, News.Az reports Hareetz ."Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran's heinous attack on Israel does not deserve to step foot on Israeli soil," Katz said. "This is an anti-Israel Secretary-General who lends support to terrorists, rapists, and murderers."
Guterres wrote on X following the Iranian attack: "I condemn the broadening of the Middle East conflict with escalation after escalation. This must stop. We absolutely need a ceasefire."