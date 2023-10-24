Israel Defense Forces attack over 400 Hamas targets

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) attacked over 400 military targets in the Gaza Strip and killed a number of Hamas commanders in the 24 hours, the IDF announced in a statement on Tuesday morning, News.Az reports citing the Jerusalem Post.

Israeli Air Force jets attacked dozens of infrastructures and various Hamas assembly points in the neighborhoods of Sajaiya, Shati, Jabaliya, Darj Tafah and Zeitoun.

Dozens of armed Hamas terrorists who were preparing to launch rockets were also targeted.

