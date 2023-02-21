Israel Defense Forces Birthing Life In Earthquake Devastated Türkiye: NewsBlaze
It’s time to tell the International media the truth about the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), which they avoid, so the media can finally get it right and tell the truth about the IDF.
The IDF is Israel Defense Force, meaning Defense and protect military forces.
Türkiye Under Earthquake Destruction
On February 6, 2023 a devastating, 7.8 on the Richter scale, earthquake shook the earth surface of Syria and Türkiye that has left thousands of families without shelter in freezing temperatures.
Israel Defense Forces to the Rescue
Israel immediately answered the call to help. An IDF medical delegation, its mission was called “Olive Branches” was sent to Türkiye to help after the earthquake that struck the region. The delegation, its commander was Col. (ret.) Golan Vach, who is the commander of Israel’s National Evacuation and Rescue Unit, included representatives from MDA (Magen David Adom, the equivalent to Red Cross), the Ministry of Health and other organizations, a rescue mission, led by the Home Front Command and a medical aid delegation, led by the Technology and Logistics Division.
During the seven days of the Israeli delegation’s stay in Türkiye, in its prolonged efforts, its members assisted in providing medical care to over 470 wounded and injured, including about 150 children and about 50 dental patients. In addition, 10 surgical and orthopedic operations were performed. The delegation also treated wounded Syrians who were in Türkiye at the time of the earthquake.
The delegation waged a persistent, dedicated and determined struggle, day and night, to save lives, fought for every soul and proved that their professionalism, their dedication, their spirit was second to none. The members of the delegation showed the truest and most beautiful face of the IDF and the State of Israel.
Saving human life is the central value and cornerstone of the medical corps. From the first moment of the delegation landing in Türkiye, its members knew that it was their duty to help in saving lives.
The IDF delegation’s mission ended after eight days, working together, shoulder to shoulder with the Turkish teams, with one goal – to save as many lives as possible.
At the Israeli rescue delegation to Türkiye welcoming ceremony, Col. (ret.) Golan Vach, the commander of the delegation delivered a speech in which he said: “Our teams worked in small, secured forces. They moved quickly from point to point, according to the situational assessment of the commanders in the field. At the end of a long, long night, when the rest of the delegations woke up for briefing and morning call, in an organized and orderly camp, we were in the field, frozen from the cold weather, but at the end of the fourth rescue of an alive human being that night. The Israeli delegation worked around the clock during the day and especially at night. When some of the other forces folded after a day of strenuous activities, we increased our activities. Because when it’s quiet in the street you can hear voices crying for help.”
Col. (Ret.) continued his speech with a story about saving life and a coin:
Col. (Ret.) Vach told a story about a touching rescue case and a coin that is connected to the beautiful Land of Israel.
In Hebrew from minute 23:28 – 26:40:
“During the week we saw the locals’ love for Israel. Everywhere they asked for the help of the Israeli teams.
“We asked them why are you asking and calling us. There are so many teams here; 40 rescue teams were on the ground. And their answer was: we want the Israelis because we believe and trust you.
“Everyone understands our language. This is the language of saving lives. This is the language of human love. This is the language of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). This is the language of the State of Israel.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu added during the ceremony: “You have saved 19 worlds. In the Jewish ethos it is said that ‘whoever saves one soul it is as if he saved the whole world’. You saved 19 worlds, you showed the entire world the beautiful and true face of the State of Israel; a small country with a huge soul and heart. We know how to reach out to anyone who needs help.”
Reminder, Israel and Azerbaijan
In 2021, eight top Israeli medical professionals flew to Azerbaijan, as a humanitarian spirit delegation, in order to treat and operate on more than 150 Azerbaijani soldiers who were wounded in the 2020 2nd Karabakh War and suffered eye and facial injuries.
This is what Israel does. It is one call away for everyone, everywhere.
