Yandex metrika counter

Israel FM says expects allies to attack Iran if it strikes

  • World
  • Share
Israel FM says expects allies to attack Iran if it strikes

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz told his French and British counterparts Friday that his country expects support “in attacking” Iran if it strikes Israel, News.az reports citing AFP.

“If Iran attacks, we expect the coalition to join Israel not only in defense but also in attacking significant targets in Iran,” Katz told his French and UK counterparts during their visit to Israel.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      