Israel freezes Hamas-run crypto accounts

+ ↺ − 16 px

The cryptocurrency accounts of Hamas have been frozen, News.Az reports.

"The Israeli Police Cybersecurity Department, in partnership with the Ministry of Defense, the security agency, and other government intelligence agencies, froze cryptocurrency accounts that Hamas used to raise funds to support its activities," the Police of Israel wrote on its page on X (Twitter).

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The attacks by Hamas militants killed more than 900 and injured 2,315 Israelis.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".

News.Az