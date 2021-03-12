Israel holds drill with France, Greece, Southern Cyprus

+ ↺ − 16 px

A joint naval exercise carried out by Israel, France, Greece, and Greek Cypriot administration in the Mediterranean Sea concluded on Friday, the Israeli military said.

Helicopters, as well as naval vessels, participated in the weeklong exercise, Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a statement.

Search and rescue training was held as part of the exercise, Adraee said.

The purpose of the annual exercise is to increase cooperation between the fleets of participating countries and to deepen professional knowledge, he added.

(c) Anadolu Agency

