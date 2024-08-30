Israel increases shelling of villages and towns in South Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel intensified its shelling of villages and towns in southern Lebanon today, with no human losses recorded, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Field sources reported that the Israeli army artillery targeted the outskirts of the towns of Aita Al-Shaab, Kfar Kila, Shebaa, Naqoura, and Alma Al-Shaab with a number of mortar shells.Meanwhile, the Israeli warplanes raided the outskirts of Zebqin town, while drones targeted the forested area between the towns of Yater and Zebqin, in addition to the town of Yaroun.Israel continues its aggression on several areas in southern Lebanon, coinciding with its devastating war on the Gaza Strip since October 7, amid escalating fears of tensions spreading to other areas of the Middle East.

