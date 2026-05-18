Israel intercepts Gaza-bound humanitarian flotilla in Mediterranean

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel has begun intercepting vessels from a humanitarian mission attempting to deliver aid to Gaza, according to organisers of the Global Sumud Flotilla. They said military vessels approached the fleet and forces boarded the first boats in international waters.

“Military vessels are currently intercepting our fleet and IOF forces are boarding the first of our boats in broad daylight,” the organisers said, adding they were demanding safe passage for what they described as a non-violent mission. They accused Israel of seeking to maintain its blockade on Gaza and said one boat had lost contact after reportedly being attacked about 250 nautical miles from the territory, News.Az reports, citing Novara Media.

News.Az