Gold-Ink Ottoman Qur’an worth over QR1mn showcased at DIBF

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A rare Ottoman Sultanic Qur’an, written in gold ink and valued at more than QR1mn, is being displayed at the Doha International Book Fair (DIBF) 2026, according to Dr Engineer Muslim Amini, owner of Globe Art Qatar. He said the manuscript, over 600 years old, is among the most valuable items featured in the company’s exhibition this year.

Dr Amini said the Qur’an is part of a wider collection of rare manuscripts, books, and artefacts showcasing Islamic and world history, presented alongside historical objects such as swords, daggers, and carpets. He added that the exhibit brings together items of varying value based on rarity and historical significance, with some pieces exceeding one million riyals, News.Az reports, citing Gulf Times.

News.Az